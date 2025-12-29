With guarantees unpruned, it was a tightrope walk for Karnataka government

BENGALURU: Burdened by the five guarantees, the government was constrained to fully implement development projects this year too, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah walked the tightrope to fulfill the 2025-26 budgetary announcements.

His budget with an outlay of Rs 4.09 lakh crore has a revenue deficit of Rs 19,262 crore. The state earmarked Rs 51,034 crore for the guarantees, while the shortfall in revenue receipts from GST rate rationalisation constrained the state’s spending. There will be a shortfall of Rs 20,000 crore in revenue receipts by the end of the financial year.

On the brighter side, Karnataka’s IT Policy 2025-30 envisaged to boost the annual software exports from Rs 4.09 lakh crore to Rs 11.5 lakh crore with an incentive of Rs 967 crore to reinforce the state’s position as a leading innovation-driven and industrially progressive tech economy. The falling rupee against the dollar is expected to help its software exports to the US in the coming years.

The state boasted of the country’s highest per capita income at Rs 2,04,605 for 2024-25, registering a staggering 93.6% growth from Rs 1,05,697 in 2014-15. Good agriculture output because of good monsoon will only add to it.

Experts said if the government had pruned the spending on the five guarantees, it could have saved by Rs 10,000 crore. But some Congress legislators complained about lack of funding for development projects, saying they alone cannot win elections and the development too is necessary to impress the electorate. Cashing in on it, BJP harped on the government delaying two instalments of Gruha Laksmhi dole, alleging that the government was facing a fund crunch and asking it where the Rs 5,000 crore had disappeared.