MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah gets breather as Karnataka High Court rejects CBI probe

Also pointing out that the cabinet note, chief secretary's note and legal opinion are in unison to favour the Siddaramaiah on the matter, Singh said all of them were in unison made out of no irregularity. To meet the ends of justice and in public interest, the probe must be handed over to the CBI since there is no possibility of fairness by the state given efforts already made to put the case under the carpet, he alleged.

On behalf of the state government, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the probe is underway and a status report is already filed. If there are any inter-state ramifications or the court is not satisfied with the Lokayukta probe or the police officials involved in the scam, the probe can be transferred to the CBI. But no such instance can be found. If there is a closure report, the complainant can file a protest petition. If the arguments of the complainant's counsel are accepted, the Lokayukta Act will be unconstitutional. The counsel cannot argue against the statute of Lokayukta, saying the chief minister is involved, he argoed.

Appearing for Siddaramaiah, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that without illegalities committed by the special court which ordered for probe by the Lokayukta police, the CBI probe cannot be sought. Not a whisper of a word, except naming the chief minister in the complaint. The complainant cannot choose the investigating agency and if so, there should be principles of the rarest of rare cases but not established the same in this case. The Lokayukta is a comprehensive agency for which the common man has immense faith, he argued.