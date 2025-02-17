Gowri digs 40-foot well in her backyard in Karnataka to bring 'Ganga' to earth

SIRSI(UTTARA KANNADA): Unable to afford a trip to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela, 57-year-old Gowri has done something unique. She has dug a 40-foot-deep well in her backyard, bringing “Ganga” to earth. She has done it all by herself, and this is not her first time.

In mid-2024, she dug a well to quench the thirst of Anganwadi children and staff amid opposition from the district administration.

“One has to be lucky to go to Mahakumbh. I cannot afford it (Gowri owns a small patch of agriculture land which helps earn her livelihood). I decided to dig a well here and bring Ganga,” she told The New Indian Express.

She has now dug 40 feet deep and is happy that there is sufficient water in the well.

“I am planning to take a dip on Maha Shivaratri day later this month,” she said.

Gowri had heard of the Mahakumbh Mela in December, but realised that she did not have enough money to travel to Prayagraj. That was when she decided to dig the well and started immediately on December 15.

According to her relatives and neighbours, she worked for nearly 6-8 hours a day — digging and dumping the soil. She completed the well on February 15, exactly two months after she started her effort.