Conductor attack case: Karnataka to hold talks with Maharashtra to ease tension

BELAGAVI: Karnataka has decided to hold talks with Maharashtra to defuse tension between the two states after a group of Marathi-speaking people attacked a KSRTC bus conductor at Balekundri near Belagavi three days ago for asking a passenger to speak Kannada.
Even as attacks on buses run by Karnataka and Maharashtra governments continue in border areas of both states, several ministers from Karnataka rallied behind conductor Mahadevappa Hukkeri and slammed Belagavi police for filing a POSCO case against him.
Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Satish Jarkiholi and Shivaraj Tangadagi condemned the police action. Home Minister G Parameshwara urged Maharashtra to initiate action against its people for indulging in violence in cities and towns along its border.
He said, “Disputes take place over linguistic issues in Belagavi and we have to tread carefully. This applies to Maharashtra also. We should not allow this to continue.”
Stating that Karnataka has taken action against those who had attacked the bus conductor, Dr Parameshwara urged Maharashtra to act against those indulging in violence in that state.
Ramalinga Reddy, who visited Mahadevappa Hukkeri at BIMS in Belagavi on Monday, said the state government would hold talks with Maharashtra to defuse tension on the border.
Police filed false case against bus conductor, says Minister
Ramalinga Reddy said, “Mahadevappa is upset over Belagavi police filing a POSCO case against him. The police filed a false case against Mahadevappa. At least 90 people were there when the incident occurred.” Stating that incidents such as blackening buses would cause losses to both states and inconvenience to the people, he said Shiv Sena should stop instigating people of Maharashtra over petty issues and try to ensure peace and harmony.
Tangadagi said Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka and those trying to disturb peace will face stern action. Senior Congress leader Umashri also visited Mahadevappa in the hospital.
Meanwhile, a leader of Karnataka Rakshna Vedike (KRV) was allegedly attacked by a group of Marathi-speaking people for speaking Kannada at Jamboti. He said that he was attacked thrice recently by miscreants for speaking Kannada. KRV president Narayana Gowda has urged Kannadigas to participate in ‘Belagavi chalo’ on Tuesday to protest against the attack on the conductor.