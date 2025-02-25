Conductor attack case: Karnataka to hold talks with Maharashtra to ease tension

BELAGAVI: Karnataka has decided to hold talks with Maharashtra to defuse tension between the two states after a group of Marathi-speaking people attacked a KSRTC bus conductor at Balekundri near Belagavi three days ago for asking a passenger to speak Kannada.

Even as attacks on buses run by Karnataka and Maharashtra governments continue in border areas of both states, several ministers from Karnataka rallied behind conductor Mahadevappa Hukkeri and slammed Belagavi police for filing a POSCO case against him.

Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Satish Jarkiholi and Shivaraj Tangadagi condemned the police action. Home Minister G Parameshwara urged Maharashtra to initiate action against its people for indulging in violence in cities and towns along its border.

He said, “Disputes take place over linguistic issues in Belagavi and we have to tread carefully. This applies to Maharashtra also. We should not allow this to continue.”

Stating that Karnataka has taken action against those who had attacked the bus conductor, Dr Parameshwara urged Maharashtra to act against those indulging in violence in that state.

Ramalinga Reddy, who visited Mahadevappa Hukkeri at BIMS in Belagavi on Monday, said the state government would hold talks with Maharashtra to defuse tension on the border.