Home Minister G Parameshwara demands report on conductor's assault in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Home Minister G Parameshwara has sought the IGP and SP of Belagavi to immediately furnish a report, clarifying why a POCSO case was filed against the KSRTC bus conductor who was assaulted by a group of Marathi-speaking people in Balekundri for asking a passenger to speak in Kannada.

He said he also sought a report on the assault that took place on the conductor while he was discharging his duty on a bus from Belagavi to Balekundri.

The Home Minister sought the reports soon after the transfer of Marihal Station Police Inspector Gururaj Kalyanshetti for filing a POCSO case against the conductor Mahadev Hukkeri.

Parameshwara said his department had granted permission to the Kannada organisations to stage protests on Tuesday and the organisations should protest peacefully. "The department has warned the protesting organisations of taking legal action if they resort to violence,'' he said.

The Home Minister said the bus service from Karnataka to Maharashtra and back had been halted due to the volatile situation on the border. As soon as the situation got normal, the bus services between the two states would be restored, he assured.