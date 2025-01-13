Attack on cows: BJP demands swift action or will observe ‘Black Sankranti’

BENGALURU: Condemning the heinous act of miscreants cutting the udders of three cows in Bengaluru, BJP leaders on Sunday warned that they would observe a ‘Black Sankranti’, if the government fails to take action against the accused.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, after visiting the spot where the act was committed in Cottonpet, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said this heinous act reflects a “Jihadi mindset”. He added that in India, people worship cows as Gomatha, and cows are specially sacred during Sankranti.

Ashoka said there is a veterinary hospital in Chamarajpet since many years. But there was an attempt to take this property under the Wakf Board. People there did not just stage a protest against the government but also went to court. These cows were used during the protest.

“The miscreants have cut the udder and legs using weapons,” he said. Slamming the Congress, Ashoka stated that none of the leaders of the Grand Old Party are criticising this.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the fact that miscreants carry out such a heinous act of attacking cows, despite knowing that it will hurt the sentiments of crores of people who worship it, is a reflection of the law and order situation in the state.

“I demand that the state government immediately arrest the perpetrators of such a heinous act and take strict action against them. We must be careful that no one commits such inhumane acts again,” he said.