Randeep Surjewala continues meetings with Congress MLAs in Karnataka

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala continued his series of meetings with the state's ruling party legislators for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

As part of the first phase of his one-on-one meetings with the MLAs for three days, Surjewala is today slated to meet about 20 legislators from Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru districts, and also from Dakshina Kannada and Kolar, party sources said.

On Monday he held meetings with legislators from the Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts.

Kagwad MLA Raju Kage, who had openly expressed his displeasure about the functioning of the government and Ministers being inaccessible, is also expected to meet the party General Secretary in-charge.

Kage had hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and fund release, and alleged that the administration had "completely collapsed."

These meetings have come amid signs of "disgruntlement" and speculation about a leadership change within the Congress party.