CM Siddaramaiah has lost confidence of MLAs: BJP

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost the confidence of his party legislators, and Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala was in Bengaluru to prepare the ground for a change of guard in the government.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said that the current developments within the Congress and the competition for the CM post could lead to horse-trading. He urged the Governor to take note of the situation.

Vijayendra remarked that the situation in the state is deteriorating rapidly, the administrative machinery has collapsed, and internal competition among the Congress MLAs is growing, especially for the Chief Minister’s position.

Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashoka said a change of Chief Minister is certain in October or November. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the BJP leader urged the Congress high command to clarify if Siddaramaiah will remain CM. Ashoka said out of fear, Siddaramaiah himself repeatedly claims that he would continue as the CM, while DK Shivakumar is sending signals of seizing power.

The BJP leader said the government lacks funds, MLAs are frustrated, and the public has lost confidence. Ashoka challenged Shivakumar to declare that Siddaramaiah will remain CM until 2028.

Ashoka opposed the government decision to name Bengaluru University after Manmohan Singh, arguing that abrupt name changes, like those of districts, disrespect ancestors. He accused the government of dividing Bengaluru and vowed that the BJP, upon coming to power, would unify it.

CBI Probe into Valmiki Corporation Scam

Ashoka and Vijayendra described the High Court’s decision to hand over the Valmiki Corporation scam probe to the CBI as a major victory for the BJP’s relentless struggle.

Vijayendra said several big names will tumble out during the probe. He said Rs 187 crore meant for the socio-economic and educational upliftment of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka was misused. The money was allegedly spent in bars, jewelry shops, and even during the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Deaths in Hassan

The BJP state president termed the CM’s remarks on a possible link between the deaths of 35-40 people due to heart attacks in Hassan with the Covid vaccine as an irresponsible statement. Vijayendra questioned whether vaccines were administered only in Hassan. He said crores of people across India and many other countries were vaccinated, and that the state government must investigate the deaths in Hassan.