Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT may start groundwork from today

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned the witness-complainant in the Dharmasthala mass burial case for questioning for the second consecutive day on Sunday. His statement was recorded at the SIT camp office at PWD Inspection Bungalow at Mallikatte, Kadri in Mangaluru.

The complainant arrived at the SIT office along with his legal counsel at around 10.30am and appeared before the SIT team. After recording his statements, he left the SIT office at 6.15pm.

SIT chief DGP Pronab Mohanty also arrived at the SIT office around 11.45 am and joined the investigation. Later in the evening, Mohanty and DIG MN Anucheth visited the SIT office next to the Belthangady police station.

SIT sources said the whistleblower made a detailed statement on the bodies he claims to have buried and the SIT will proceed further based on his statement.