Breathing easy, by preparing well

BENGALURU: UST a few hundred fresh Covid-19 cases may not set off panic yet — but what happens if the numbers suddenly double or triple, like they did before? Are we really ready this time?
A reality check by TNIE reveals that Karnataka is not taking any chances. After witnessing the devastation caused by previous Covid-19 waves, particularly the oxygen crisis during the second wave, the health and medical education department are moving swiftly to ensure that critical infrastructure built during the pandemic doesn’t fall into disuse.
Take the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants, for instance. During the peak of the pandemic, 243 such plants were installed across district and taluk hospitals to ensure a steady oxygen supply. Each plant came with an annual maintenance cost of around Rs 5 lakh. In the months that followed, as Covid cases declined, many of these units were neglected and became defunct.
But now, with cases gradually rising again in neighbouring countries and also within Karnataka, the state has reactivated most of these plants. District health officials have been instructed to carry out maintenance checks and ensure they are fully operational — a move that seems like a lesson learnt against the overall scramble seen during earlier waves.
The state has kept its systems warm — from oxygen infrastructure and isolation wards to rapid testing capabilities — and officials say they are prepared to scale up within days if required. Rather than treating preparedness as a “crisis-only” strategy, the state is treating it as a permanent feature of its health system. The panic button has been pressed early — not because the situation is dire yet, but because the cost of being unprepared is one the state cannot afford to repeat, officials say.
BENGALURU
Bengaluru, which bore the brunt of Karnataka’s Covid-19 caseload and fatalities during the second wave — with bodies piling up at crematoriums and patients gasping for oxygen — has taken steps to ensure it doesn’t relive that crisis. Major government hospitals like Victoria, Bowring and ESIC have conducted readiness drills and kept both liquid oxygen and PSA plants in working condition, though PSA units remain a backup due to lower oxygen purity.
DHARWAD
During the peak of the second Covid-19 wave in 2021, Dharwad was among the worst-hit districts in Karnataka, recording a high number of deaths in a short span. Between July 2 and 8 that year, the district reported 40 deaths from just 164 cases — a fatality rate of over 24%. Back then, the district hospital struggled with limited oxygen supply and had only a 6 KL capacity plant. With inadequate infrastructure, patients were often referred to KIMS in Hubballi.
Currently, the district appears better prepared. The government hospital now has a 13 KL oxygen plant installed two years ago, and four technicians along with representatives from the supplying company conduct regular checks to keep it running. “We have 23 ventilators and 179 oxygen-supported beds, all in working condition. These are being used regularly for inpatients not just from Dharwad, but also from Savadatti, Kittur, Gadag, Naragund, and Haveri,” said District Surgeon Dr Sangappa Gabi. At the taluk level, six ventilators had been supplied, and 90% of them remain functional.
BALLARI
Ballari was another worst-affected district during the second wave of Covid-19, recording one of the highest fatality rates in the state. The district struggled with delayed case reporting, overwhelmed hospitals, and inadequate oxygen supply, which pushed up mortality during that period. Now, the government hospitals, including the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), have retained and are actively using equipment procured during the pandemic. The district currently has 330 ventilators, enough oxygen cylinders, and Covid-19 treatment kits in place. The ventilators and beds received during the pandemic are now being used for regular patients.
DAKSHINA KANNADA
Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka experienced a 2.2% Covid-19 case fatality rate, significantly higher than the national average of 1.5%. This alarming statistic was partly attributed to the influx of patients from neighboring districts, leading to late-stage admissions and increased mortality. In response to these challenges, the district has bolstered its healthcare infrastructure to manage potential future surges. The district hospital is equipped with a 6 KL Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plant, a 13 KL LMO plant, and three PSA oxygen plants, all installed during the pandemic. Taluk hospitals are similarly prepared, each housing 10 ICU beds and maintaining 70 to 80 jumbo oxygen cylinders, with an additional 15 standby cylinders regularly refilled to ensure a continuous supply.
KALABURAGI
Kalaburagi, the district that reported India’s first Covid death in March 2020 — a 76-year-old man returning from Saudi Arabia — has since bolstered its healthcare infrastructure to manage potential future outbreaks. The Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has designated 20 beds for COVID-19 patients, including 10 general beds, 5 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, and 5 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. Additionally, taluk hospitals have been instructed to reserve six beds each for COVID-19 cases. Oxygen generation units are operational at GIMS, ESIC Hospital, MRMC Hospital, and KBN Hospital, ensuring adequate oxygen supply.
Districts like Shivamogga, Belagavi, Hassan and Udupi, which had struggled during the peak of the pandemic with oxygen shortages, lack of ICU beds, and patient referrals to larger centres, have now strengthened their infrastructure to handle any possible resurgence. In Shivamogga, which had faced challenges during the second wave, dedicated oxygen plants and ICU wards set up during the pandemic are now fully operational.
Belagavi, once among the districts with high positivity rates, has kept its ventilator-equipped Covid wards on standby and is utilising the PSA plants and oxygen beds that were established earlier. Hassan, which saw a severe surge in 2021 with high fatality rates, has ensured that its district and taluk hospitals are equipped with functioning oxygen units and isolation wards. Similarly, Udupi, which had battled rising cases during both waves, has prepared a special Covid ward, maintained its ventilators, and continues to run mock drills to remain ready.
Many hurdles in Kodagu
Kodagu district has not reported any Covid-19 cases yet, but its preparedness faces serious hurdles. While a 15-bed Covid ward and 50 functional ventilators are in place at the District Hospital, and taluk hospitals are similarly equipped, a key infrastructure gap remains – the Rs 1.5 crore Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant lies dysfunctional due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance.
Despite being under repair, no concrete steps have been taken to restore this crucial oxygen supply unit. Staff shortages compound the problem. The district’s limited medical personnel may struggle to respond effectively in a surge, though 13 senior doctors have been temporarily appointed at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences to partially ease the strain. Further complicating the situation, Covid care will continue in the old hospital building since the new facility remains incomplete, pending tender finalizations for essential equipment installation.
LEAVING NOTHING TO CHANCE
Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao told TNIE that the state health department has held three meetings with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee
District-level reviews have been conducted to ensure the availability of oxygen, beds, and other essential resources
(With inputs from Mallikarjun Hiremath from Dharwad, Kiran Balannanavar from Ballari, Prajna GR from Madikeri, Divya Cutinho from Mangaluru, V Velayudham from Kolar, Ramkrishna Badseshi from Kalaburagi, Prakash Samaga from Udupi, Udaya Kumar from Hassan, Tushar A Majukar from Belagavi, Ramachandra Gunari from Shivamogga.)