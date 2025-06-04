‘Thug Life’ won’t be released in Karnataka on June 5; may lose Rs 30 crore, experts say

BENGALURU: Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, caught in a controversy over the actor’s comment on the Kannada language, will not be released in Karnataka on June 5, the scheduled date for the release of the movie across the country, its producers informed the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

According to some industry experts, the film may lose at least Rs 30 crore if it fails to get released in Karnataka.

Kamal has refused to apologise, saying his comment “said out of genuine affection for the legendary Rajkumar’s family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood and taken out of context.”

When a petition filed by the film’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, seeking police protection for the movie in Karnataka, came up for hearing before Justice Nagaprasanna on Tuesday, counsel for the petitioner said that there was no malice and an apology was not warranted.

The petitioner submitted that the screening of the movie would not be insisted upon in Karnataka until the issue gets resolved through dialogue. The court then posted the case to June 10 for further hearing.