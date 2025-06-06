Bengaluru stampede: Police take officials of RCB, event management firm into custody

BENGALURU: In a joint operation, Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Cubbon Park police arrested four, including the Marketing Head of the RCB Franchise and two others from DNA Entertainment Private Limited in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed lives of 11 people and injured over 50.

The arrests were made on Thursday night after the Cubbon Park police registered a suo moto FIR against the RCB Franchise, DNA Entertainment Private Limited and the Karnataka State Cricket Association(KSCA) Administrative Committee. The FIR was registered accusing them responsible for the deaths of 11 RCB fans during the stampede at different gates of the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB team's maiden IPL trophy victory celebrations.

Nikhil Sosale, Marketing Head of RCB Franchise, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport while reportedly trying to flee. Sunil Mathew and Kiran of DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd were also caught at the airport. The fourth arrested person's details are yet to be disclosed. All three were reportedly flying to Mumbai.

Meanwhile DNA Entertainment Private Limited's owner Venkatavardhan, who is also the grandson of former Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah, is said to be absconding.

Policemen also searched the houses of the office bearers of KSCA Administrative Committee who are said to be absconding.