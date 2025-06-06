Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's political secretary removed amid stampede during RCB victory celebrations

BENGALURU: A day after the State Government suspended five senior police officers, including the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, the Chief Minister's Political Secretary has been removed from the post with immediate effect.

A notification by the Undersecretary (Protocol), Department of Personnel and Administrative Reform (DPAR) said K Govindaraj, Political Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been removed from the post with immediate effect. Congress MLC Govindaraj was appointed as the Political Secretary to the CM on June 1, 2023.

The State government is facing flak after a stampede during the RCB's IPL-2025 victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed 11 lives.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy had accused Govindaraj of putting pressure on the CM to hold RCB victory celebrations.

The opposition BJP and JDS leaders are demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara. On Thursday, the government suspended five senior officers including Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand.

Accusing the government of making police officers scapegoats, BJP and JDS leaders said the investigation by CID, magisterial probe, and inquiry by a retired High Court judge would not reveal the truth and justice would not be served to the victims’ families. The Congress party high command has to remove Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, said Kumaraswamy.