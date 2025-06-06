Karnataka netas unite to oppose Fadnavis over Almatti height

VIJAYAPURA: The letter written by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah opposing the move to increase the height of Almatti dam seems to have united the politicians of Karnataka cutting across the party lines. Fadnavis had recently written to Siddaramaiah stating that raising the dam height would lead to a flood-like situation in parts of Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Politicians of Karnataka have not only lambasted Fadnavis but also refuted his claims.

Former Karnataka Water Resources Minister and BJP MP Govind Karjol has said that a detailed technical study was conducted in the past which has concluded that the reservoir is not responsible for the flooding, and that the accusations (made by Fadnavis) are unfounded. “Floods occurred in Maharashtra even before the construction of the Almatti dam, as far back as before 1969,” Karjol said.