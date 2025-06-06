Stampeding crowd ideal for Covid surge; against state’s own advisory

BENGALURU: While the Chinnaswamy Stadium tragedy that claimed 11 young lives is shocking, another possible tragedy may be in waiting — a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru. The lakhs-strong gatherings on Wednesday — of about 1 lakh in front of Vidhana Soudha — for the felicitation of the IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team — and about 3 lakhs around M Chinnaswamy Stadium who were trying to attend the celebrations inside the stadium — were in complete contradiction to the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) advisory that the Karnataka government itself had issued on May 23, even as the cases were rising.
Incidentally, on Wednesday, the fateful day when the large gatherings led to the fatal stampede, the Health and Family Welfare Department reported a massive jump in the number of Covid cases from 53 to 153, while the positivity rate was 25.8% and the case fatality rate was 1.3%. The state has recorded seven deaths so far in the latest Covid surge as of Thursday.
The state health department issued a clear advisory on May 23, warning of a steady rise in Covid cases. The advisory had urged the public to strictly follow CAB, especially in crowded places. Vulnerable groups were specifically advised to wear masks. It also recommended hand hygiene and use of sanitizers. And yet, the government that issued this warning went on to organise one of the largest mass gatherings just days later at the felicitation on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha — with no safety measures. Although the advisory had called for caution, the State Government itself threw that very caution to the winds.
The teeming crowds near Chinnaswamy Stadium featured no distancing, masking, or health protocols in place, while doctors and medical experts explained that such gatherings create “vulnerable clusters” which contributes to the Covid infection surges.
When The New Indian Express questioned Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao about this, he said there are currently no mandatory protocols in place for masking or crowd control, except for those who are immunocompromised. “Even the Government of India hasn’t issued any specific restrictions at this point. If you look at it that way, every cricket match is a large gathering — and there are no curbs on such events right now,” Rao said.
However, although such mass gatherings are not currently restricted under Covid guidelines, experts have said that the government should not have rushed into organising the event without factoring in public health. They have pointed out that even other viral infections are circulating and often hit the most vulnerable first.
Large gatherings are the high-risk clusters: doctor
Dr Vishal Rao US, Group Director, Head & Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, at HCG Cancer Centre, who was also part of the Covid technical advisory committee during the pandemic, said, “Large gatherings are the high-risk clusters – the very environments where outbreaks begin. Such events become super-spreaders – especially for new variants that can silently circulate and then spike suddenly.” He said that though such gatherings may not technically violate guidelines, it does not mean that they are risk-free, especially considering that the Covid cases are increasing.
“Viruses evolve fast. Case numbers can double or triple within days, and what appears under control today can spiral quickly if we are not cautious,” Dr Rao explained, while questioning why we need to live with Covid while we can live with awareness, preparedness and precautions.
Dr Pooja Pillai, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said Covid sub-variants are still circulating, and population immunity varies widely, and that in such a setting, crowded, maskless gatherings are a clear hotspot for a surge in infections. “Not only Covid, but any other respiratory infections too starts like this,” she added.
Events like this also endanger the most vulnerable — elderly people, children, and those with chronic health conditions. For them, exposure can mean serious illness or even death, Dr Pooja emphasised.