Never asked for portfolio change after stampede: Karnataka Min Parameshwara

BENGALURU: AMID the buzz over Cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Monday that he had not asked for a change in portfolio or discussed anything related to it with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the Home Minister rubbished reports in some sections of media that he had asked for a change in portfolio. He requested the media to exercise restraint and not to speculate on such issues.

“I have never asked the Chief Minister for a particular portfolio. It is false (media reports),” Dr Parameshwara said and asked his supporters and people in his constituency not to pay heed to such speculation.

The Home Minister said that they were all pained by the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in which 11 people lost their lives.