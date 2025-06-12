Mallikarjun Kharge demands probe into Ahmedabad plane crash, urges government action

KALABURAGI: AICC President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has expressed shock over the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing a hastily convened press conference in Kalaburagi, Kharge conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He appealed to activists from all organisations, including the Congress Party, to extend help to the injured and to the families of the deceased.

The AICC President urged the government to take full responsibility for providing all necessary assistance, including financial and medical support, to the victims. “The government should ensure that all the injured receive priority treatment,” he said.