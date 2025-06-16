Bike taxis to go off Bengaluru roads from today

BENGALURU: The ban on bike taxis will come into effect on Monday, following a Karnataka High Court directive that such services cease operations after June 15.
On Sunday, the Bike Taxi Association wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging their intervention to protect the livelihoods of gig workers affected by the ban. The association stated that over one lakh gig workers across Karnataka, including many in Bengaluru, will lose their right to earn a livelihood due to the blanket ban.
In its appeal, the association said, “Our request is simple: don’t ban us overnight. Talk to us. Help us find a way so that passengers can travel safely, rules are followed, and our families can survive. If there are real issues, let us solve them together -- do not ignore our voice.”
However, sources in the transport department confirmed that enforcement of the ban will commence from Monday.
The decision has upset those who were dependent on bike taxis. Many stated that the government should reconsider the ban, citing the affordability and convenience of bike taxis, especially in the context of Bengaluru’s lack of first- and last-mile connectivity.
Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital and a vocal supporter of bike taxis, took to X to appeal to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. “Minister DK Shivakumar, please allow bike taxis in Bengaluru. They are huge jobs, and a very useful service for citizens. Our Metro is way behind schedule, bus service inadequate, we cannot have more using personal vehicles. Bike taxis reduce vehicles. Please intervene, please allow.”
The crucial role of bike taxis in enabling first- and last-mile connectivity in urban areas like Bengaluru was underscored in a report by Aapti Institute, a research organisation. The report, based on a roundtable held on May 7, urged the state to introduce a balanced regulatory framework, drawing inputs from legal experts, researchers, aggregators and driver representatives.
With over 1.5 lakh riders relying on bike taxis for income across the state, the report warned that a blanket ban could jeopardise livelihoods, especially for migrants, students, part-time workers and women. The absence of legal recognition has also deprived these workers of essential protections, including insurance and grievance redressal mechanisms.
The report recommended legal recognition through structured, flexible permit systems, phased implementation for compliance, and clear aggregator accountability, including insurance mandates, data-sharing protocols, and safety standards. It also called for integrating bike taxis into the state’s broader mobility strategy, referencing successful models from West Bengal and Assam.
Rapido, one of the major bike taxi platforms, stated in a press release on Sunday: “We respect the Karnataka High Court directive and remain committed to working with the government to create a sustainable framework that protects gig workers and ensures safe, affordable mobility for millions relying on bike taxis across the state.”