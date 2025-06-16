Bike taxis to go off Bengaluru roads from today

BENGALURU: The ban on bike taxis will come into effect on Monday, following a Karnataka High Court directive that such services cease operations after June 15.

On Sunday, the Bike Taxi Association wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging their intervention to protect the livelihoods of gig workers affected by the ban. The association stated that over one lakh gig workers across Karnataka, including many in Bengaluru, will lose their right to earn a livelihood due to the blanket ban.

In its appeal, the association said, “Our request is simple: don’t ban us overnight. Talk to us. Help us find a way so that passengers can travel safely, rules are followed, and our families can survive. If there are real issues, let us solve them together -- do not ignore our voice.”

However, sources in the transport department confirmed that enforcement of the ban will commence from Monday.

The decision has upset those who were dependent on bike taxis. Many stated that the government should reconsider the ban, citing the affordability and convenience of bike taxis, especially in the context of Bengaluru’s lack of first- and last-mile connectivity.

Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital and a vocal supporter of bike taxis, took to X to appeal to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. “Minister DK Shivakumar, please allow bike taxis in Bengaluru. They are huge jobs, and a very useful service for citizens. Our Metro is way behind schedule, bus service inadequate, we cannot have more using personal vehicles. Bike taxis reduce vehicles. Please intervene, please allow.”