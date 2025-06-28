Experts, retired forest department heads in Karnataka seek judicial probe into other animal deaths too

BENGALURU: As the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has formed an SIT and the Karnataka state government has constituted a committee to probe the death of a tigress and her cubs in MM Hills, experts and retired forest department heads have called for an independent judicial inquiry into the deaths of big cats and elephants.

Over the past three years, numerous deaths of elephants, tigers, and leopards have been reported. Most of these deaths have been caused by electrocution, poisoning, snares, and other forms of attack. Despite the formation of multiple panels, little or no action has been taken against serving officials, experts pointed out.

The NTCA constituted a two-member SIT on June 26, comprising Harini V, Assistant Inspector General, NTCA (Regional Office, Bengaluru), and Thenmozhi V, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Regional Director’s Desk, South Region, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau. The SIT has been given two weeks to submit a detailed report to the NTCA headquarters in New Delhi.

Additionally, on the same day, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre formed a committee comprising Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kumar Pushkar, Srinivasalu, a representative from the NTCA, and noted conservationist Sanjay Gubbi. Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Avani Kumar Verma said there is a need for an independent judicial probe, as officials within such committees are unlikely to take action against their colleagues.

“Many wildlife deaths have occurred over the years, but no official has been held accountable. Several committees were formed, but the outcomes have been poor,” he said.

Former PCCF BK Singh said that if the government insists on forming committees, they should include experts and retired forest officials from other states to ensure impartiality.

Dr. Gobind Sagar Bhardwaj, Additional Director General of Forests and Member Secretary, NTCA, said, “Based on regional records, poisoning cannot be ruled out. These are retaliatory killings, as both human and tiger populations are growing in and around forest areas.”