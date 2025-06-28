Experts, retired forest department heads in Karnataka seek judicial probe into other animal deaths too

BENGALURU: As the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has formed an SIT and the Karnataka state government has constituted a committee to probe the death of a tigress and her cubs in MM Hills, experts and retired forest department heads have called for an independent judicial inquiry into the deaths of big cats and elephants.
Over the past three years, numerous deaths of elephants, tigers, and leopards have been reported. Most of these deaths have been caused by electrocution, poisoning, snares, and other forms of attack. Despite the formation of multiple panels, little or no action has been taken against serving officials, experts pointed out.
The NTCA constituted a two-member SIT on June 26, comprising Harini V, Assistant Inspector General, NTCA (Regional Office, Bengaluru), and Thenmozhi V, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Regional Director’s Desk, South Region, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau. The SIT has been given two weeks to submit a detailed report to the NTCA headquarters in New Delhi.
Additionally, on the same day, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre formed a committee comprising Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kumar Pushkar, Srinivasalu, a representative from the NTCA, and noted conservationist Sanjay Gubbi. Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Avani Kumar Verma said there is a need for an independent judicial probe, as officials within such committees are unlikely to take action against their colleagues.
“Many wildlife deaths have occurred over the years, but no official has been held accountable. Several committees were formed, but the outcomes have been poor,” he said.
Former PCCF BK Singh said that if the government insists on forming committees, they should include experts and retired forest officials from other states to ensure impartiality.
Dr. Gobind Sagar Bhardwaj, Additional Director General of Forests and Member Secretary, NTCA, said, “Based on regional records, poisoning cannot be ruled out. These are retaliatory killings, as both human and tiger populations are growing in and around forest areas.”
Tiger deaths: Foresters summon cowherds, watch grazers from Tamil Nadu
Mysuru: A day after five tigers were found dead, forest officials have summoned a few cattle grazers and listed those who own cattle as part of the investigation.
Sources said residents of Gajanur and surrounding villages will be summoned to know the owner of the ox that was killed and laced with poison which was consumed by the tigers leading to their death. Forest officials are also looking at cattle owners from Tamil Nadu, who cross over to Karnataka regularly.
On Friday, forest personnel burnt the carcasses, in the presence of officers and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. Chief Conservator of Forests Heera Lal said they are probing whether the ox had died because of poisoning or someone laced the ox meat with poison and dumped it in the forest. Khandre said strict action will be taken against those responsible for the tiger deaths.