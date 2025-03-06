Koppal district administration halts Baldota steel plant operations following CM Siddaramaiah’s order

KOPPAL: The Koppal district administration has finally enforced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s order to halt operations at the Baldota Steel Plant.

The Koppal Baldota Steel Plant staff stopped operations on Thursday following protests by pro-environment organizations and an official order from the district administration.

People heaved a sigh of relief, calling this the first phase of success. However, some residents believe this victory is temporary and stress the need for unity, urging continued protests in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the Koppal Deputy Commissioner (DC) to stop the preparatory work for Baldota Steel and Power Limited, a steel plant coming up near Koppal town.

Leaders from all political parties and members of Koppal’s pro-environment organizations met the CM in Bengaluru, requesting him to halt the project, citing environmental concerns.

Despite the CM’s order, Koppal Janandolan members who visited the Baldota Steel Company entrance on Wednesday found that work was still ongoing. A heated exchange ensued between Janandolan Samiti members and Baldota security guards after several lorries carrying loads of mud entered the premises on Wednesday afternoon.

Protesters raised slogans against the Koppal DC, accusing the official of failing to enforce the CM’s directive. They alleged that numerous earthmovers, lorries, and other vehicles continued to enter the Baldota premises and demanded the DC’s transfer.

On Thursday morning, some protesters removed barricades placed across Basapur Lake, asserting that the lake should remain open to the public and that BSPL should vacate the area.

"Koppal Janandolan Samiti members visited the Baldota company premises on Thursday morning and saw that barricades blocked access to the lake. The lake does not belong to the company; it is for public use. We have a court order confirming this. We removed the barricades and will not allow the company to continue operations here. People's health is more important," the group stated.