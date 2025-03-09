Koppal rape: Government committed to keeping everyone safe, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government is committed to ensuring the safety of every individual, including tourists visiting the state. “The horrific assault and rape of an Israeli national and a homestay owner in Sanapur, Gangavati taluk, Koppal district, is a deeply heinous crime. As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the police officials concerned to take immediate action, conduct a stringent investigation, and swiftly apprehend the culprits,” the CM stated.

“The police have already arrested two accused and are continuing the investigation. Our government is committed to ensuring the safety of every individual, including tourists visiting our state. We will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Shekhawat condemns attack on tourists

Condemning the attack on tourists near Koppal, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted on social media, “Appalled by the brutal gang-rape of an Israeli tourist & homestay owner and the tragic loss of life in Koppal, Karnataka. Horrific and a terrifying reflection of the state of affairs in the Congress-ruled state, especially around a World Heritage Site. Strongly Condemn this incident & urge CM @siddaramaiah to ensure strict action against the perpetrators; for such a failure of law and order around a renowned tourist site like Hampi will severely impact its tourism prospects & potential.”