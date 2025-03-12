Bengaluru Court reserves judgment on Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail plea

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru Special Court for Economic Offences on Wednesday reserved its decision on the bail plea of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested in a gold smuggling case.

The court is expected to pronounce its judgment on March 14.

During the bail hearing, Senior Advocate Kiran Javali, representing Rao, argued that officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) failed to follow proper legal procedures during her arrest and interrogation.

Javali contended that the arrest memo issued at the time did not explicitly state the "grounds of arrest," as required by the Supreme Court's guidelines in the DK Basu case.

He further asserted that such procedural lapses justify the granting of bail, regardless of the gravity of the allegations.