Bhovi Corporation scam: DYSP arrested on charges of abetting businesswoman’s suicide

BENGALURU: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) BM Kanakalakshmi, who was earlier probing the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation (KBDC) scam, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of businesswoman S Jeeva, 33, who was under the CID radar in connection with the scam.

The suspended police officer was arrested by the Special Investigating Team formed by the High Court to probe the abetment of suicide case registered against the DySP. Jeeva, who had a wood material shop in Peenya, was supplying material to the beneficiaries of schemes run by the KBDC.

The SIT consisted of a CBI SP and two DCPs working in the city. The Banashankari police had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and abetment of suicide (BNS 108) against Kanakalakshmi on November 22, 2024.