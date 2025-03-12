Bhovi Corporation scam: DYSP arrested on charges of abetting businesswoman’s suicide

BENGALURU: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) BM Kanakalakshmi, who was earlier probing the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation (KBDC) scam, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of businesswoman S Jeeva, 33, who was under the CID radar in connection with the scam.
The suspended police officer was arrested by the Special Investigating Team formed by the High Court to probe the abetment of suicide case registered against the DySP. Jeeva, who had a wood material shop in Peenya, was supplying material to the beneficiaries of schemes run by the KBDC.
The SIT consisted of a CBI SP and two DCPs working in the city. The Banashankari police had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and abetment of suicide (BNS 108) against Kanakalakshmi on November 22, 2024.
Two days later, the case was transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The case was then investigated by a SIT formed by the High Court.
The victim had died by suicide at her Padmanabhanagar house on November 22 leaving behind a 11-page death note. The victim’s sister, S Sangeetha, had filed a complaint against Kanakalakshmi, who had summoned Jeeva for questioning.
According to the complaint, Kanakalakshmi had stripped the victim to check if she had hidden cyanide beneath her undergarment.
The DySP was also accused of demanding Rs 25 lakh from Jeeva. The victim had reportedly attended a CID inquiry on November 14 based on high court directions. The police produced the DySP before a court on Tuesday and she was remanded in judicial custody.
The scam reportedly took place during the financial year 2021-22. More than Rs 97 crore granted by the State Government was allegedly misappropriated in the names of 500 beneficiaries.