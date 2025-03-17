Four per cent quota: BJP to take up issue in ongoing Karnataka Assembly session

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP will take up the recent cabinet decision to provide a 4 per cent reservation in government tenders to Muslim contractors in the ongoing legislative session and later stage protests across the state.

On Friday, the cabinet, as part of the budgetary commitment, approved bringing a bill in the Karnataka legislature to provide the 4 per cent reservation under the 2B category for Muslims in contracts for government works and procurement of materials up to Rs 2 crore by amending the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999.

In a post on X, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra called the government’s move “sarkaari jihad” and said the government has proposed 4% now, which will become 100% tomorrow.

Vijayendra said the Karnataka BJP will lead protests both inside and outside the Assembly and ensure that justice prevails for each and every religion.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday, Opposition leader in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said there is no provision in the Constitution to provide reservation based on religion. “If reservation is given on such lines, it is against the Constitution,” he said.