BJP is a cultureless party: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU, MADIKERI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the BJP is a cultureless party and they don’t know how to behave in the Assembly.
“They are goondas and it is a matter of shame. I have been in the Assembly for 36 years but have never seen such behaviour,” the DyCM told reporters after BJP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly.
“The CM and the Home Minister have given statements on the honey trap case. The government can take action if someone lodges a complaint. A woman had filed a complaint that a BJP man had assaulted her in Vidhana Soudha and the case is in the court,” he said and asked why some BJP leaders got an injunction from the court.
Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru and Bhagamandala helipad in Kodagu district, Shivakumar said, “The honey trap case resembles a hit-and-run. I had suggested that a case be filed on Thursday itself. I am also demanding a quick investigation and action in this case.”
“What can they (those attempting to honey-trap) do if you don’t respond?” the DyCM said responding to a question if there was no protection for ministers who are subject to honey-trap.
Shivakumar said that the investigation must be done at a fast pace. When asked if 48 MLAs have been honey trapped and whether the ministers have no protection, he said, “Who said there is no protection? Do honey trappers just come to you? If you say hello, they say hello. If you don’t respond, will anyone talk to you?”.
On BJP MLA Munirathna’s allegation that Shivakumar was behind the honey trap issue, he said, “The police complaint against him has all the details of what he has done in Vidhana Soudha.”