BJP is a cultureless party: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU, MADIKERI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the BJP is a cultureless party and they don’t know how to behave in the Assembly.

“They are goondas and it is a matter of shame. I have been in the Assembly for 36 years but have never seen such behaviour,” the DyCM told reporters after BJP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly.

“The CM and the Home Minister have given statements on the honey trap case. The government can take action if someone lodges a complaint. A woman had filed a complaint that a BJP man had assaulted her in Vidhana Soudha and the case is in the court,” he said and asked why some BJP leaders got an injunction from the court.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru and Bhagamandala helipad in Kodagu district, Shivakumar said, “The honey trap case resembles a hit-and-run. I had suggested that a case be filed on Thursday itself. I am also demanding a quick investigation and action in this case.”