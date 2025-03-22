BJP slams Karnataka CM, Speaker Khader for not backing minister Rajanna

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP legislators on Friday slammed Speaker UT Khader and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Assembly for not coming to the rescue of minister KN Rajanna, who had admitted that an attempt to honey trap him was made recently.
They said instead of considering the matter seriously and initiating action, the Speaker suspended 18 BJP MLAs, who extended support to Rajanna.
Addressing reporters, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the speaker’s act of suspending 18 BJP MLAs is against democracy.
When Rajanna from the ruling Congress openly admitted that an attempt to honey trap him was made and there were allegations that 48 other legislators faced the same problem, the CM and the speaker should have initiated action. It is a serious matter, and it has damaged the reputation of 224 MLAs.
"The CM should have ordered a high-level probe immediately to safeguard the interests of his senior cabinet colleague."
“Since the CM and the speaker did not take any immediate action, we (opposition) staged a protest in support of the minister and also to uphold the dignity of the House. But the speaker suspended our MLAs. We condemn this act. The Congress’ stand has been exposed,’’ Vijayendra said.
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, “This is an insult to the House. We sought a judicial probe into the honey trap charge. The minister himself admitted that an attempt to honey trap him was made. When we protested, the speaker termed it goondaism.
The speaker acted like a Congress agent.” Rajanna hails from a ST community. “The Congress not supporting him shows that it is against the STs. As far as my knowledge is concerned, the CM himself told the MLAs to raise this matter in the House amid opposition from another section. What do they think of the House? There should be an inquiry by a sitting judge or CBI,’’ Ashoka said.
On the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Bill (KTTP) under which the government is allowing 4% reservation to minorities, including Muslims, in contracts for civil works, Vijayendra said the government is spending taxpayers’ money. “Just to appease Muslims, the government passed this Bill. Public money should not be restricted to one religion,’’ he said.
BJP legislators have submitted a petition to the governor, urging him to reject the Bill.