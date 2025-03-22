'Not 40, but 400 leaders honey trapped': Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi said not just 40 leaders, but at least 400 have been honey trapped in the state.

He said not just from the state, but many leaders and officials from Delhi too have been honey-trapped. The government should take these incidents seriously and find a lasting solution, he said.

Leaders from all parties have been dragged into it. Minister Rajanna has been told to file a complaint against attempts to honeytrap him, Jarkiholi said.

There have been instances in the past where honey trap perpetrators have gone on to threaten chief ministers, he said. They blackmail honeytrapped officials to get their work done, he added.

Meanwhile, former minister and Congress MLA RV Deshpande called those who have been honeytrapped as fools.

The government should take stringent action against those involved in honey-trapping. Those who are in politics should be cautious at every step. Once an individual’s character is assassinated, it is difficult to get the status back, he added.