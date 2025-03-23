Will reduce suspension period of 18 BJP MLAs if requested, says Khader

BENGALURU: Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Saturday said if the 18 BJP MLAs submit a request, he will consider reducing their six-month suspension. Khader suspended the MLAs from the House on Friday for showing disrespect to his chair by hurling torn papers at him, besides climbing on his chair and obstructing him from discharging his duties. He acted on Rule 348 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here, Khader defended his action, saying he suspended the MLAs because of their unruly behaviour in the Assembly and for disrespecting the Speaker’s chair.

“The decision was taken when the incident took place and not under any pressure from the government. We have done that so that they rectify their mistakes.

They do not feel they have done something wrong. Shouldn’t they have realised their mistake? Such behaviour should be corrected. The suspension is an attempt to teach them discipline,” he said. He took strong exception to the MLAs tearing papers, including Bills listed for tabling.

“Is it right to disrupt the finance Bill? What would have happened if they had stopped making noise? This is not something I alone should think about. We should work to bring respect to the Constitution,” he said.