Karnataka's 4 per cent quota in government contracts: Kumaraswamy to clear JDS stand on Monday

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular), which is in an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, is reportedly in a Catch-22 situation as to whether to support the 4% quota for Muslims in government contracts under 2B category or join hands with its alliance partner BJP to oppose it.

The Congress government in Karnataka passed the bill on Friday, providing the quota for minorities, amid strong opposition from BJP.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is also JDS state president, is likely to make the party’s stand clear in New Delhi on Monday, party sources said. “It is likely that Kumaraswamy will extend JDS support to BJP on the quota bill,” said a leader.