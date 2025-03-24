Kharge calls on Karnataka CM to control honey trap damage

BENGALURU: With the alleged honeytrap attempt on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna taking fresh twists and turns, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge visited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s official residence Cauvery, here on Sunday.

Though Kharge maintained it was a courtesy call to inquire after Siddaramaiah’s health, there is a possibility that the honeytrap matter was discussed, according to sources. Kharge might have advised Siddaramaiah to order a probe as soon as possible, to control further damage to the party, they added.

“He wished to come to my house but I volunteered to visit him as was unwell. It is my duty to inquire about his health,” Kharge told reporters.

Asked about the honeytrap issue, he said, “Did it happen in Delhi? You ask the leaders here.”