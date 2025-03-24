Kharge calls on Karnataka CM to control honey trap damage

BENGALURU: With the alleged honeytrap attempt on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna taking fresh twists and turns, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge visited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s official residence Cauvery, here on Sunday.
Though Kharge maintained it was a courtesy call to inquire after Siddaramaiah’s health, there is a possibility that the honeytrap matter was discussed, according to sources. Kharge might have advised Siddaramaiah to order a probe as soon as possible, to control further damage to the party, they added.
“He wished to come to my house but I volunteered to visit him as was unwell. It is my duty to inquire about his health,” Kharge told reporters.
Asked about the honeytrap issue, he said, “Did it happen in Delhi? You ask the leaders here.”
But according to sources, Siddaramaiah briefed Kharge about the issue, as Rajanna and his MLC son KR Rajendra apprised him of it. CM’s political secretary Govindaraju was also present during the meeting.
“AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Minister Priyank Kharge, visited my residence, inquired about my health, and wished me a speedy recovery from my knee pain. I am deeply grateful for their trust and care in me,” Siddaramaiah posted on ‘X’.
Rumours have it that an influential minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet is allegedly involved in the honeytrap case, and the BJP is trying to capitalise on the issue. This is why Kharge visit Siddaramaiah, sources said.
Rajanna and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi plan to visit the high command, especially Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi. With Kharge’s intervention, they could defer their plan, a source said. Meanwhile, Rajendra has reiterated that he will meet Kharge and AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.