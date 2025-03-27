Yatnal's return to BJP certain, will appeal to party to reconsider expulsion: Rebel leader Ramesh Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: A day after MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal was expelled from the BJP for six years, a group of disgruntled party MLAs headed by Ramesh Jarkiholi have decided to hold a meeting in Bengaluru on Friday to send a strong message to the party that all of them are with Yatnal.
Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Thursday that the rebel MLAs, who are against the leadership of B V Vijayendra in the party, will appeal to the party high command to reconsider the decision, adding that Yatnal would return to the party soon.
Jarkiholi said he still stands by his previous statements opposing the leadership of party state president B Y Vijayendra and added that he has never spoken against any other BJP leaders. "Tomorrow, on the 28th, we will hold a meeting with our close associates in Bengaluru, where we will discuss everything. Moreover, no one is bigger than the high command, so we will appeal to the party to reconsider its decision," he said.
Jarkiholi admitted that they (disgruntled BJP MLAs) had anticipated action against Yatnal. However, he questioned such a drastic step taken by the party to expel a leader from a prominent community. "We have always been with the BJP. The party is like a mother to us. But showing leniency towards some party leaders and taking strict action against others is unfair," he said.
He also recalled that he, too, had spoken against some party leaders in the past. "But that was the party's internal matter. Taking such a harsh step by the party against a senior and tall leader of Yatnal's repute is disappointing," he added.
Clarifying that there is no question of leaving the party, Jarkiholi stated, "Yatnal and our other colleagues are firmly with the BJP. There are some issues, but we are united. We will request the high command to reconsider this decision."
Jarkiholi revealed that he had already discussed the matter with key leaders in the BJP high command. Jarkiholi expressed confidence that Yatnal would return to the party within a week. "I have already spoken to some top leaders of the party in New Delhi about it and the return of Yatnal is certain," he reiterated.
When asked about his opinion of BJP state president BY Vijayendra and his leadership in the state, Jarkiholi refrained from commenting. "I will not speak on this matter now. I stand by my previous statements," he said, concluding the conversation.
According to sources, several noted leaders from the Lingayat community and the supporters of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa are against the reinduction of Yatnal in the party as the latter who had been expelled from the party twice in the past did not mend his ways in spite of it. He openly opposed the leadership of Vijayendra and also humiliated Yediyurappa on several occasions despite the party top brass warning him to exercise restraint time and again.
However, the group of disgruntled MLAs and other party leaders which include MLAs B Somashekhar, Siddesh, Annasaheb Jolle, Kumar Bangarappa and several others are expected to exert pressure on the party in an attempt to bring Yatnal back. They are likely to make their stand clear in Friday's meeting in Bengaluru, sources said.