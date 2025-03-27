Yatnal's return to BJP certain, will appeal to party to reconsider expulsion: Rebel leader Ramesh Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: A day after MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal was expelled from the BJP for six years, a group of disgruntled party MLAs headed by Ramesh Jarkiholi have decided to hold a meeting in Bengaluru on Friday to send a strong message to the party that all of them are with Yatnal.

Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Thursday that the rebel MLAs, who are against the leadership of B V Vijayendra in the party, will appeal to the party high command to reconsider the decision, adding that Yatnal would return to the party soon.

Jarkiholi said he still stands by his previous statements opposing the leadership of party state president B Y Vijayendra and added that he has never spoken against any other BJP leaders. "Tomorrow, on the 28th, we will hold a meeting with our close associates in Bengaluru, where we will discuss everything. Moreover, no one is bigger than the high command, so we will appeal to the party to reconsider its decision," he said.

Jarkiholi admitted that they (disgruntled BJP MLAs) had anticipated action against Yatnal. However, he questioned such a drastic step taken by the party to expel a leader from a prominent community. "We have always been with the BJP. The party is like a mother to us. But showing leniency towards some party leaders and taking strict action against others is unfair," he said.

He also recalled that he, too, had spoken against some party leaders in the past. "But that was the party's internal matter. Taking such a harsh step by the party against a senior and tall leader of Yatnal's repute is disappointing," he added.