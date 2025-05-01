Current anti-Pakistan atmosphere might have triggered mob lynching: BJP MLA Bharat Shetty

MANGALURU: BJP MLA Bharat Shetty on Thursday said the mob lynching incident in Kudupu may have been an accidental attack triggered by the current anti-Pakistan atmosphere in the country.

He claimed the situation might have escalated due to anger against pro-Pakistan slogans and dismissed suggestions that the attack was planned.

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru, Bharat Shetty said, "There is a pro-war atmosphere against Pakistan after the terror attack in our country. But the sleeper cells and terror sympathisers are attacking those who burn Pakistan flags in our country."

"At Kudupu, as per the information available, the person had raised pro-Pakistan slogans and the people present there were genuinely angered hence the situation might have gone out of control. It was an accidental death, not a planned murder as it is being portrayed by some parties. Congress and the SDPI are giving a political colour to the incident. District Congress president Harish Kumar has gone one step further and blamed a person named Ravindra Nayak responsible for the attack," he said.