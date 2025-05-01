Mangaluru police book three for fake posts in WhatsApp groups linked to Kudupu lynching

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru City Police have registered three separate cases for the circulation of fake and inflammatory content on social media, allegedly shared to incite unrest following the recent mob lynching incident in Kudupu.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said false and misleading information related to the murder of a daily wage labourer near Kudupu has been found circulating on social media.

"With the intent to create unrest and disrupt communal harmony, certain individuals and groups have spread fake news and provocative content. We have registered a case at Konaje Police Station under Sections 192, 353(1), 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against a misleading post in the WhatsApp group ‘BEARY MUSLIM ARMY’ falsely claiming that the murder weapon (bat stump) used in the Kudupu incident had been recovered and the post also questioned who was behind the crime," Agrawal stated in a press communiqué.