Mangaluru lynching: Police say reason not clear amid allegations of communal animosity

MANGALURU: Mangaluru police have not been able to ascertain the reason behind the mob lynching at Kudupu in the city on Sunday, even as rumours are spreading thick and fast and political parties are making allegations and counter-allegations.

The incident has led to fear of animosity between communities, especially with parties issuing provocative statements. Mangaluru city police are also under attack from political outfits for their failure to handle the issue, and taking over 48 hours to arrest the culprits.

So far, 20 persons have been arrested, and a search is under way for the remaining accused. Police are awaiting a report on blood samples collected from Ashraf, the victim.

Meanwhile, Congress and SDPI leaders have accused Ravindra Nayak, husband of a former BJP corporator, of provoking the mob to assault Ashraf (38) from Malappuram in Kerala. Dakshina Kannada Congress president Harish Kumar told reporters on Wednesday, "Pistol Ravi (Nayak), a BJP representative and husband of a former corporator, incited locals during the cricket match, which led to the murder of an innocent youth."