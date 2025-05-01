Mangaluru lynching: SDPI leader demands arrest of former BJP corporator's husband

MANGALURU: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) demanded that the husband of a former BJP corporator be arrested in connection with the lynching of a youth in Kudupu in Mangaluru.

"Former BJP corporator Sangeetha Naik’s husband Ravindra Naik is involved. He must be arrested. Is there an RSS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka? Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal has termed the lynching a petty issue, while Home Minister G Parameshwara says the man was murdered for raising pro-Pakistan slogans," SDPI leader Jaleel Krishnapura told the media.

Krishnapura added that Naik's statement is baseless and demanded that he withdraws his statement.

"He was murdered over his religion. Earlier this month, a Muslim auto driver was murdered and the case was closed after a person was arrested," Krishnapura said.

Another SDPI leader Riyaz Kadambu alleged that the accused had forced the victim to raise Jai Sri Ram slogans and the incident occurred after being inspired by the Pahalgam attack.

“Even if he had raised pro-Pakistan slogans, the accused should not have murdered him... They could have taken strict legal action against him. BJP MLA Bharat Shetty has helped the accused in the case. We condemn the terror attack in Kashmir. There is no difference between this mob lynching and the Pahalgam terror attack,” Kadambu said.