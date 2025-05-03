BJP targets Karnataka Speaker UT Khader over remarks on Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty's murder

MANGALURU: Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Saturday came under attack from the Opposition BJP for giving a clean chit to the family of the accused in Hindutva activist and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty's murder.

Khader on Friday told mediapersons in Bengaluru that he had spoken to the father and brothers of Mohammed Fazil -- who was murdered by Suhas Shetty in 2022-- and that they told him the family had nothing to do with the murder of the former Bajrang Dal activist. Khader also said that the murder was the result of 'personal grudge' and 'rivalry' between the two groups, which the police echoed on Saturday.

However, contrary to Khader's claims regarding Fazil's family, Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrwal on Saturday stated that Fazil's brother Adil Mehroof is one of the prime accused in the case and had allegedly plotted Shetty's murder along with co-accused Abdul Safwan.

"What has Khader to tell now after Fazil's brother's involvement in the murder has come to light? How can the police conduct a fair probe if a Speaker gives such a statement even before the arrests are made? Being a Speaker how can he issue such a statement?" BJP Dakshina Kannada District President Satish Kumpala asked in a press meet.