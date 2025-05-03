Eight held in connection with murder of Hindu activist in Mangaluru: Home Minister Parameshwara

MANGALURU: Eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Hindu activist here, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with top police officials, Parameshwara said that eight people were arrested in connection with Shetty's murder.

Following the murder, the VHP called for a bandh on Friday and shops were shut in Mangaluru city.

Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao rushed to Mangaluru on Friday and held high-level discussions with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan to assess the law and order situation.

The ministers reviewed the security arrangements and appealed for calm, assuring that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence and disruption.