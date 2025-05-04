Anti-Communal Task Force will be set-up in 2 weeks: Home Minister Parameshwara

MANGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday announced the establishment of an Anti-Communal Task Force (ACTF) in Mangaluru to check the communal incidents in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Talking to reporters after holding a discussion with senior police officers in Mangaluru given the tension that has gripped the region following the murders of Ashraf and Suhas Shetty, Dr Parameshwara said the ACTF be set up within two weeks on lines of the Anti-Naxal Force. It will be headed by an Inspector General (IG) or above rank officer. The format of ACF will be announced later.

The minister said the ACTF will be given powers to take action against forces fanning communal tensions and their supporters with a stern hand in order to ensure peace and harmony in the region. The ACTF will keep a watch on the communal speeches, statements and social media and deal with the violators with an iron hand as per law.

When reminded that a similar force was announced by him sometime back but it did not make any progress, Dr Parameshwara said that it was just a separate wing under Mangaluru city police. “Now, the ACTF will be on lines of ANF,” he said.