Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara says he will cooperate with ED

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara on Thursday stated that he would fully cooperate with Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who are currently verifying documents at educational institutions linked to him.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the Home Minister said he was unaware of the reasons behind the ongoing ED operations but assured that he would extend complete cooperation.

“I will not say anything. Let the report come,” he said when asked if the ED raids were linked to actress Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case.

Dr Parameshwara confirmed that ED officials had visited the Sri Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumkur, Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Begur, and the Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education University. “They have visited these institutions. My staff have informed me that the officials have been seeking accounts for the past four to five years. I instructed the staff to cooperate and provide whatever information was requested. They have collected some information and, naturally, they have questioned our Accounts Section staff. The process is still ongoing,” he said.