Dakshina Kannada Muslim Congress leaders vent ire at state government; plan to resign en masse

MANGALURU: Muslim leaders of the Congress party from Dakshina Kannada district have decided to resign en masse to their posts over the state government's alleged failure to curb communal murders in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Shahul Hameed, the minority wing president of DK District Congress Committee, told TNIE that they will hold a meeting at Shadi Mahal in Bolar on Thursday at 2.30 pm before putting down their papers. He said office-bearers from booth level to KPCC belonging to the Muslim community will put down the papers.

He blamed police department's complete failure to have led to the murder of Abdul Rahiman. “There was no action against inflammatory speeches and those forced people after giving a call for bundh. If we are not able to provide justice to the people, then what is the use of us being in these positions. We are pained and helpless,” he said.