Dakshina Kannada Muslim Congress leaders vent ire at state government; plan to resign en masse
MANGALURU: Muslim leaders of the Congress party from Dakshina Kannada district have decided to resign en masse to their posts over the state government's alleged failure to curb communal murders in the Dakshina Kannada district.
Shahul Hameed, the minority wing president of DK District Congress Committee, told TNIE that they will hold a meeting at Shadi Mahal in Bolar on Thursday at 2.30 pm before putting down their papers. He said office-bearers from booth level to KPCC belonging to the Muslim community will put down the papers.
He blamed police department's complete failure to have led to the murder of Abdul Rahiman. “There was no action against inflammatory speeches and those forced people after giving a call for bundh. If we are not able to provide justice to the people, then what is the use of us being in these positions. We are pained and helpless,” he said.
Hamid said Rahiman would have been alive had the police managed to tame those inflammatory speeches. He alleged right-wing activists who made inflammatory speeches during a protest rally demanding NIA probe into Suhas Shetty murder case, were directly involved in Rahiman's murder.
“Being associated with the political party ruling the state we are pained at the state of affairs in the district. The poor are scared to step out of their houses,” he said and urged Home Minister G Parameshwara and district minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to immediately visit the region and take strict action those disturbing peace in the region.