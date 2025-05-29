Three arrested for murder of Muslim youth in Mangaluru; Congress leaders resign en masse to protest repeated killings

MANGALURU: Three persons have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a Muslim youth in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru. The accused are Deepak (21), son of Yogish Poojary, Prithviraj (21), son of Promod Raj Jogi and Chintan (19), son of Suresh Belchada, all from Bantwal taluk.
Police sources said that the trio were taken into custody on Thursday from Kanapady in Kallige village of Bantwal taluk. The search for the remaining accused is on.
Abdul Rahiman (32) was hacked to death on May 27 at Ira Kodi in Kuriyalu village of Bantwal taluk when he and his associate Kalander Shafi went there to dump sand in their pick-up vehicle. Shafi who was seriously injured is being treated at a private hospital in city.
Following the incident, Bantwal Rural Police had registered a FIR against 15 persons under Section 103, 109, 118(1), 118(2), 190, 191(1), 191(2) and 191(3) of BNS.
Muslim leaders resign
Meanwhile, at a meeting held here on Thursday, Muslim leaders of the Congress party resigned en masse as a mark of protest against the government in view of the murders in the district. The meeting ended up in chaos as the party workers demanded the resignation of all Muslim leaders.
Party leaders, including Minority Wing president Shahul Hameed, MS Mohammed, Abdul Ravoof and others announced their resignation. Hameed said that the resignation letters will be submitted to the KPCC within a week.
Earlier, addressing the gathering, Hameed said that the district administration and the police in Dakshina Kannada district have failed utterly in controlling law and order situation in the district.
He said chief minister Siddaramaiah and minority affairs minister Zameer Ahmed Khan have sought a week’s time to bring peace in Dakshina Kannada.
“I have informed the Chief Minister and Minister Khan that there is no question of withdrawing our decision to resign from party’s positions. I will remain in Congress but cannot continue as the President of its Minority Wing considering the present scenario. They also informed me that the Congress high command in Delhi has taken note of murders in Dakshina Kannada seriously,” Shahul Hameed said.
At the meeting, the Muslim leaders demanded a total overhaul of police network in the district and the appointment of efficient officers. The district administration and the police should put an end to the hooliganism of Rowdy elements in the district. Stringent action should be taken against leaders who make inflammatory speeches, they demanded.