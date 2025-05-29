Three arrested for murder of Muslim youth in Mangaluru; Congress leaders resign en masse to protest repeated killings

MANGALURU: Three persons have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a Muslim youth in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru. The accused are Deepak (21), son of Yogish Poojary, Prithviraj (21), son of Promod Raj Jogi and Chintan (19), son of Suresh Belchada, all from Bantwal taluk.

Police sources said that the trio were taken into custody on Thursday from Kanapady in Kallige village of Bantwal taluk. The search for the remaining accused is on.

Abdul Rahiman (32) was hacked to death on May 27 at Ira Kodi in Kuriyalu village of Bantwal taluk when he and his associate Kalander Shafi went there to dump sand in their pick-up vehicle. Shafi who was seriously injured is being treated at a private hospital in city.

Following the incident, Bantwal Rural Police had registered a FIR against 15 persons under Section 103, 109, 118(1), 118(2), 190, 191(1), 191(2) and 191(3) of BNS.