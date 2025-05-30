'Thug Life' row: Kamal Haasan's films will be banned if he doesn't apologise, says Karnataka minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Friday made it clear that actor Kamal Haasan's films will be banned in the state, as decided by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), if he does not apologise for his remarks about the Kannada language.

Meanwhile, KFCC president M Narasimhalu said exhibitors and distributors themselves have voluntarily decided not to screen his movie if he doesn't apologise.

The KFCC on Thursday said that it will not allow the release of Haasan's film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka unless he issues a public apology by May 30 for his controversial remarks about the Kannada language.

Actor-politician Haasan's recent statement claiming that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" during a promotional event for his upcoming film has sparked widespread outrage among pro-Kannada groups and cultural organisations.

"I have written a letter. After that, the film chamber of commerce has also taken a good decision and held a press meet yesterday saying that if he doesn't apologise in two days his film will be banned. I extend my compliments to the film chamber of commerce as the Minister for Kannada and Culture," Tangadagi said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that irrespective of how big the person is, who has spoken against -- Kannada, Kannadigas and Karnataka's land and water -- it will not be tolerated.

Haasan has to apologise, if not, as decided by the film chamber of commerce, his films will be banned, said the minister.