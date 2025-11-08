Karnataka ends nine-day sugarcane farmers’ stir; announces Rs 3,300 per tonne procurement price

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday defused the nine-day, intense protests by farmers, which had spread across sugarcane growing districts of North Karnataka, by deciding to increase the procurement price for sugarcane from Rs 3,200 to Rs 3,300 per tonne.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held several rounds of talks with representatives of farmers and owners of sugar factories for over seven hours before announcing that the factories will offer Rs 3,250 per tonne of sugarcane and the government will extend a subsidy of Rs 50. The protesting farmers who had demanded Rs 3,500 per tonne called off their strike after the announcement.

Last year, 5.6 crore tonnes of sugarcane was produced in the state, while this year, it is expected to cross 6 crore tonnes. The government has to now bear the brunt of the incentive.

The government also decided to consider the request of sugar factory owners to revise the tax of 60 paise per unit on the electricity procured from them.

After the meeting, Siddaramaiah told the media that sugar mills should pay Rs 3,250 for 11.25% recovery of sugarcane, excluding the cost of harvesting and transportation. “The government has decided to pay an additional Rs 50. The new procurement price of Rs 3,300 per tonne is Rs 100 higher than the price of Rs 3,200 finalised by the Belagavi deputy commissioner. Almost all sugar factory owners have agreed to this.

Separate procurement prices will be fixed which varies from district to district as per the percentage of recovery. I am confident that the farmers will agree to this,” he stated.