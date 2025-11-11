FIR, NCRs filed over clips of preferential treatment in Bengaluru jail

BENGALURU: The police have registered an FIR and three non-cognisable reports (NCRs) after videos showing preferential treatment offered to inmates, apart from serious security lapses, inside the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, surfaced on social media.

According to the complaint filed by Assistant Superintendent Imaamasaab Myageri through Jailor Gopinath D, the videos aired on Sunday showed four undertrial prisoners — Karthik, Dhananjaya, Manjunath V, and Charan Rao B — dancing inside barrack no. 8, room no. 7, of the prison. In the videos, the inmates were seen using prohibited items, recorded on a mobile phone, inside the jail premises.

The complaint sought an inquiry into who snuck in a phone, when the videos were shot, and who leaked the same to the media.

Based on the complaint, the Parappana Agarahara police registered a case under Section 42 (introduction or removal of prohibited times into or from prison ) of the Karnataka Prisons Act on Monday.

Additionally, three NCRs were filed regarding separate videos showing a suspected terror operative and serial offender Umesh Reddy, and actor Tarun allegedly using mobile phones inside the prison. An investigation is under way to trace how the footage was recorded and circulated.