Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka laid to rest with full state honours in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Padma Shri awardee and environment ambassador Saalumarada Thimmakka was laid to rest with full state honours at Kalagrama on Jnanabharathi campus of the Bangalore University on Saturday.

Thimmakka set an example for the world by conserving the environment by planting hundreds of trees long before the Environmental Protection Act was enforced and the impact of ecological destruction on human life became a global topic of debate.

Her mortal remains were kept for public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Saturday morning, where thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the iconic environmentalist. She planted 385 trees and became fondly known as Vruksha Maate.

Her last rites were performed by her adopted son Umesh as per Lingayat tradition at Kalagrama, with full state honours that included a three-round gun salute. A musical tribute was also paid during her last rites.