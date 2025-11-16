Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka laid to rest with full state honours in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Padma Shri awardee and environment ambassador Saalumarada Thimmakka was laid to rest with full state honours at Kalagrama on Jnanabharathi campus of the Bangalore University on Saturday.
Thimmakka set an example for the world by conserving the environment by planting hundreds of trees long before the Environmental Protection Act was enforced and the impact of ecological destruction on human life became a global topic of debate.
Her mortal remains were kept for public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Saturday morning, where thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the iconic environmentalist. She planted 385 trees and became fondly known as Vruksha Maate.
Her last rites were performed by her adopted son Umesh as per Lingayat tradition at Kalagrama, with full state honours that included a three-round gun salute. A musical tribute was also paid during her last rites.
“Padma Shri awardee Salumarada Thimmakka, a beloved figure and an inspiration to the entire state, is no longer with us,” said Home Minister G Parameshwara. He noted that Thimmakka created a path no one had tred before and demonstrated her commitment to environmental protection through her actions.
Long before global forums discussed the impact of environmental destruction, she had already given the world a powerful message on conservation, he said.
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said she proved that even a woman from a small village without any formal education could achieve national recognition through compassion and dedication to nature. Her life's work, she said, will inspire future generations. Union Minister V Somanna and MLA HC Balakrishna were present at the funeral.