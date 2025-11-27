Will settle CM change issue, put end to confusion after discussion with senior leaders: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he will convene a meeting in New Delhi with senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to address the escalating leadership tussle in Karnataka.

Kharge said the discussions would aim to chart the party’s course and “put an end to the confusion” surrounding speculation over a possible change of chief minister, which has intensified after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

Reports of a 2023 power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have fueled the debate.

“I will call three or four important leaders and hold discussions. After that, we will decide how to move forward and settle the issue,” Kharge told reporters. He confirmed that both the CM and Deputy CM would be part of the deliberations, along with Rahul Gandhi

In the midst of the growing chatter, Siddaramaiah on Thursday met senior ministers and leaders seen as close to him, including G. Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh and K.N. Rajanna at his residence, according to official sources.