Ex-Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao faces backlash for praising lawyer who attacked CJI

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao has admired advocate Rakesh Kishore, who had attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

As his post drew sharp reaction, Rao apologised.

"Even if it is legally & terribly wrong, I admire your courage, at your age, to take a stand and live by it, irrespective of consequences," Rao said on Tuesday in a post on X.

The post enraged many X users.

Expressing shock, Nitin Seshadri said, "Sir I didn't expect this from you. Wasn't this similar to the language used to defend Nathuram Godse & Narayan Apte in their trials?"

One user tagged the Bengaluru police saying, "@BlrCityPolice, you need to act upon this tweet!"

Rao later apologised in a subsequent social media post on Wednesday.