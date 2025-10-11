Is it power over — or of — enforcement while dealing with green norms?

Does law and enforcement have any meaning in our country? This question has cropped up over the last few days after Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) sealed the studios where Bigg Boss Kannada was being filmed for violations of the Water Act, but it was reopened a day later through political intervention.

After issuing three notices last year to Vels Studios and Entertainment Pvt Ltd (VSEPL), giving ample time to deal with its violations of water act and the waste management rules, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on October 7 finally sealed VSEPL’s Jollywood Studio and Adventure in Bidadi Industrial Town, Bidadi Hobli, Ramanagara.

KSPCB issued a closure order dated October 6 to VSEPL for its non-compliance with provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The board exercised its powers conferred under Section 33 of the act, read with Rule 34 of Karnataka State Board for the Prevention and Control of Water Pollution (Procedures for Transaction of Business) and the Water (Prevention & Control of pollution) Rules, 1976, to close down Jollywood Studio “forthwith and until further orders”.

But just a day later, Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who is also President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Bengaluru Development Minister, ordered the premises to be opened, posting on ‘X’, “I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed. While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the KSPCB. I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection (sic).”