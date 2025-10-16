Man held in Maharashtra over death threat call to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

BELAGAVI: In a swift inter-state operation, the Karnataka Police have arrested a man from Maharashtra for allegedly issuing death threats to Minister Priyank Kharge. The arrest comes on the heels of a highly charged political controversy and the minister's public release of an obscene, threatening audio clip via social networking sites.

The suspect has been identified as Dinesh Naroni, a resident of Solapur. The joint operation was conducted by police teams from Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, leading to his apprehension in Latur, Maharashtra, on Thursday. He is currently being transported to Bangalore for further interrogation.

The case stems from a fiery political debate ignited by Minister Kharge, who holds the portfolios for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Information Technology (IT) / Biotechnology. Last week, Kharge wrote a formal letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging a ban on activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) within government premises, institutions, and educational campuses.