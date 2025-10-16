Man held in Maharashtra over death threat call to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

BELAGAVI: In a swift inter-state operation, the Karnataka Police have arrested a man from Maharashtra for allegedly issuing death threats to Minister Priyank Kharge. The arrest comes on the heels of a highly charged political controversy and the minister's public release of an obscene, threatening audio clip via social networking sites.
The suspect has been identified as Dinesh Naroni, a resident of Solapur. The joint operation was conducted by police teams from Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, leading to his apprehension in Latur, Maharashtra, on Thursday. He is currently being transported to Bangalore for further interrogation.
The case stems from a fiery political debate ignited by Minister Kharge, who holds the portfolios for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Information Technology (IT) / Biotechnology. Last week, Kharge wrote a formal letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging a ban on activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) within government premises, institutions, and educational campuses.
This move sparked a massive political firestorm, drawing sharp reactions from opposition parties. In the immediate aftermath, Minister Kharge reported receiving a series of continuous threat calls. The situation escalated dramatically when Kharge took to a public platform yesterday to release an audio recording of one such call. The clip, which has since gone viral, features an unidentified male voice using foul and abusive language, directly threatening the minister's life. Following the release of the audio, a formal complaint was lodged with the police, who swiftly formed special teams to track down the accused.
The arrest is seen as a critical step in a case that highlights the increasingly volatile nature of political discourse and the perils faced by public figures. An intensive investigation is underway to determine if the accused was acting alone or as part of a larger network.