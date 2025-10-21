Karnataka's socio-economic survey fails to consider inter-caste marriages

BENGALURU: As the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (or the caste survey) stops for the festive season, it has come to light that enumerators are entering the patriarch’s caste as the household’s caste. While this is not entirely unexpected, it is a missed opportunity to get a statistical database for intercaste marriages in the state.
This is not unexpected as the survey is designed to be less concerned with the individual members of a family, than the unit itself. As Prof D Rajasekhar, former Director at Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), explains, “In socio-economic research, we [often] treat caste as a household variable, not an individual variable. We cannot have a situation where a household is unclassified that way. But at the same time, the government is going to miss a huge opportunity to figure out how many households have caste-based plurality.”
This presents a patriarchal assumption that “the man of the house” is its automatic representative, irrespective of whether or not he is the primary breadwinner. “This is a big problem; a lot of identities and backgrounds are reduced. It doesn’t take gender neutrality into consideration. It is a very backward and regressive way of looking at household dynamics,” Rajasekhar asserted.
But there were exceptions. Social activist Mallige Sirimane recounts that the team of enumerators that came to conduct the survey of her family was cordial, and posed questions to the women first. “We have grown up identifying as casteless and part of the ‘manava dharma’ (humanity). Since that is not an option in the survey, all of the family members opted for the “none of these” option in the caste section,” she remarked.