Karnataka's socio-economic survey fails to consider inter-caste marriages

BENGALURU: As the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (or the caste survey) stops for the festive season, it has come to light that enumerators are entering the patriarch’s caste as the household’s caste. While this is not entirely unexpected, it is a missed opportunity to get a statistical database for intercaste marriages in the state.

This is not unexpected as the survey is designed to be less concerned with the individual members of a family, than the unit itself. As Prof D Rajasekhar, former Director at Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), explains, “In socio-economic research, we [often] treat caste as a household variable, not an individual variable. We cannot have a situation where a household is unclassified that way. But at the same time, the government is going to miss a huge opportunity to figure out how many households have caste-based plurality.”